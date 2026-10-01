Centre clears 93.94-cr project to rejuvenate Maharaja Ajj Sarovar in Kharar

Chandigarh: The Union tourism ministry has approved a ₹93.94-crore project for the rejuvenation and redevelopment of the historic Maharaja Ajj Sarovar at Kharar under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, paving the way for the transformation of the site into a heritage and tourism destination in Punjab.

Spread over 133 kanals along the Kharar-Chandigarh National Highway, the sarovar is associated with Maharaja Ajj, who is regarded in Hindu tradition as the grandfather of Lord Rama.

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Spread over 133 kanals along the Kharar-Chandigarh National Highway, the sarovar is associated with Maharaja Ajj, who is regarded in Hindu tradition as the grandfather of Lord Rama. The site is considered an important religious, cultural and historical landmark in the region.

The project approval follows several rounds of consultations between the Punjab government and the Centre.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who visited the site earlier this year during the inauguration of a Ram temple on its banks, had subsequently pursued the proposal with the Union tourism ministry.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann also supported the initiative by directing officials to prepare and submit a detailed project report (DPR) for consideration by the ministry.

A significant role in the preservation of the site has been played by Shashi Pal Jain, senior journalist and president of the Shri Ram Mandir Ajj Sarovar Vikas Committee, who has led efforts for the conservation and development of the sarovar for nearly four decades. Jain has been associated with campaigns aimed at securing recognition, protection and funding for the historic water body.

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{{^usCountry}} According to him, public attention towards the deteriorating condition of the sarovar first gained momentum after a media report highlighted its neglect in the mid-1980s. Since then, local residents, community organisations and public representatives have undertaken sustained efforts to preserve and improve the site. These initiatives included restoration of the ghats, construction of community facilities, and the development of a temple dedicated to Lord Rama and his ancestors through public contributions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, public attention towards the deteriorating condition of the sarovar first gained momentum after a media report highlighted its neglect in the mid-1980s. Since then, local residents, community organisations and public representatives have undertaken sustained efforts to preserve and improve the site. These initiatives included restoration of the ghats, construction of community facilities, and the development of a temple dedicated to Lord Rama and his ancestors through public contributions. {{/usCountry}}

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Historical records indicate that archaeological excavations carried out during the British period unearthed remains associated with Hindu, Buddhist and Jain traditions. Following these discoveries, the colonial administration issued a series of orders for the protection of the site during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Welcoming the approval, Jain thanked Kataria, Mann and Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for facilitating the project. He also acknowledged the support of Rajya Sabha members Satnam Singh Sandhu, Ashok Mittal and Kartikeya Sharma, Lok Sabha member Malvinder Singh Kang, and former MP Satya Pal Jain for raising the issue at various levels.

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While the sanction of funds is being seen as a major milestone, local stakeholders point out that the long-term success of the project will depend on restoring water to the sarovar. Rapid urbanisation in the surrounding areas has affected the natural watershed feeding the water body. Conservationists believe that measures to revive the original hydrological and ecological systems will be crucial for preserving the site’s heritage character.