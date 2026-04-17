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Centre eases wheat quality norms for Punjab to counter rain damage

Union minister Pralhad Joshi announces relaxation in procurement specifications for current rabi marketing season to prevent distress sales.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 02:37 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Chandigarh: In a major relief to wheat farmers, the Centre on Friday approved a significant relaxation in wheat procurement norms for the current rabi marketing season.

The Centre’s intervention follows a formal request submitted by the Punjab government on April 9 after unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms lashed the region during the peak harvesting period in March-end and early this month. (HT file photo)

Announcing the decision, Union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution Pralhad Joshi posted on X: “This decision is aimed at reducing the hardship for our farmers who have faced the brunt of untimely weather. By easing these norms, we ensure that every grain produced with hard labour finds a buyer at a fair price.”

The relaxed specifications are applicable with immediate effect and are retroactive to the start of this rabi season, providing a much-needed safety net for the region’s agricultural economy.

The relaxation of quality norms was a key demand to prevent private traders from exploiting the situation through distress sales at prices below the minimum support price (MSP) of 2,585 per quintal.

The intervention follows a formal request submitted by the Punjab government on April 9 after unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms lashed the region during the peak harvesting period. The adverse weather led to widespread lodging of the crop, resulting in shrivelled grains and significant lustre loss, which rendered much of the produce technically ineligible under standard fair average quality specifications.

Data indicated that by mid-April, wheat arrivals were significantly higher than the previous year, yet procurement was lagging due to quality concerns.

Earlier this week, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann met with Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi to emphasise the “storage crisis” in the state, noting that nearly 155 lakh metric tonnes of old foodgrains were still clogging godowns.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Centre eases wheat quality norms for Punjab to counter rain damage
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Centre eases wheat quality norms for Punjab to counter rain damage
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