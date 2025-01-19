Centre, Haryana govt true well-wishers of farmers: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini asserted on Saturday that both the Centre and his government are “true well-wishers” of farmers, and said the state has purchased 100% of the farmers’ crops at the minimum support price (MSP). Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini asserted on Saturday that both the Centre and his government are “true well-wishers” of farmers, and said the state has purchased 100% of the farmers’ crops at the minimum support price (MSP). (HT File)

Saini said his government has deposited a total amount of ₹1.25 lakh crore into the bank accounts of 12 lakh farmers. Additionally, an amount of ₹78 crore has been given to farmers as interest on delayed payments after crop purchases.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the previous Congress regime in Punjab, accusing them of not supporting farmers. He claimed that crops are not being bought at the MSP in the neighbouring state, which has led to the ongoing farmers’ protests.

He said the Punjab government should introduce a bill in the Assembly to ensure the purchase of 100 % of the farmers’ crops at the MSP.

When the BJP government comes to power in Punjab, 100 % of the farmers’ crops will be bought at the MSP, Saini said.

He was speaking at the “Saini Maha Sammelan” held in Punjab’s Rupnagar, according to an official release.

National Commission for Minorities chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura was also present on the occasion.

Saini said last year, rains during the Kharif season in Haryana were delayed.

“As a result, farmers had to make additional arrangements for irrigation and other requirements for sowing their crops. Understanding the difficulties faced by them, the Haryana government deposited ₹2,000 per acre as bonus into their accounts,” he said.

Saini said the Haryana government is working tirelessly for the welfare of the poor and labourers.

As part of these efforts, soon after taking oath as chief minister for the second time, he introduced a provision for free dialysis services to kidney patients at all government hospitals, medical colleges and post-graduate medical institutes in the state, he added.