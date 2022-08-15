Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centre notifies appointments of 11 additional judges at Punjab and Haryana high court

Centre notifies appointments of 11 additional judges at Punjab and Haryana high court

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 15, 2022 03:25 AM IST
The Central government on Sunday notified appointments of elevation advocates as additional judges of Punjab and Haryana high court. Supreme Court collegium had recommended names of thirteen lawyers on July 25 out of which 11 names have been cleared by the government.
The Punjab and Haryana high court has current strength of judges at 46 against the sanctioned strength of 85. With these appointments, the number would go upto 57. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

These include Nidhi Gupta, daughter of former Punjab Haryana high court judge, justice (retd) Jawahar Lal Gupta; law officers in Haryana ---- Naresh Singh Shekhawat, senior additional advocate general and Deepak Manchanda, additional advocate general. Also in the list are: taxation lawyer, Jagmohan Bansal; Harsh Bunger, Alok Kumar Jain, Sanjay Vashisth, Tribhuvan Dahiya, Namit Kumar, Harkesh Manuja and Aman Chaudhary. These names were recommended by high court collegium in March 2022.

The high court has current strength of judges at 46 against the sanctioned strength of 85. With these appointments, the number would go upto 57.

