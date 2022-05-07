Centre releases 7,183cr revenue deficit grant to Punjab, 13 other states

New Delhi : The central government on Friday released ₹7,183.42 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states, including Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam and Kerala.

The department of expenditure, ministry of finance released the money. This is the 2nd monthly instalment of post devolution revenue deficit (PDRD) grant to states.

The grant has been released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, the Union ministry of finance said in a statement.

The states which have been recommended post devolution revenue deficit grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission during 2022-23 are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The commission has recommended a total post devolution revenue deficit grant of ₹86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23. The recommended grant will be released by the department of expenditure to the recommended states in 12 equated monthly instalments. With this release, the total amount of revenue deficit grants released to the states in 2022-23 has gone up to ₹14,366.84 crore.

