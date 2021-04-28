Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Centre to provide 5kg wheat per member per month for Haryana’s BPL families
The Union government has decided to provide AAY, BPL, and OPH ration card holders of Haryana 5kg wheat per member per month free of cost
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 12:36 AM IST
The Union government has decided to provide AAY, BPL, and OPH ration card holders of Haryana 5kg wheat per member per month free of cost.

An official spokesperson said that this will be in addition to essential food items being distributed to them under the National Food Security Act, 2013, for May and June under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) by the central government.

The spokesperson said that essential items are being distributed through 9,690 depots to 1.22 crore beneficiaries on about 27 lakh ration cards.

Of these, the number of ration cards of Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY-Pink) are 2.48 lakh, below poverty line (BPL-yellow) ration cards are 8.92 lakh, and Other Primary Family (OPH-Khaki) ration cards are 15.63 lakh.

He said that in addition to essential commodities being distributed by the Haryana government, it has been decided by the Centre to provide 5kg wheat per member per month free of cost to AAY, BPL, and OPH cardholders under PMGKAY.

He said that from May 1, wheat will be available free of cost at all ration depots to consumers.

The spokesperson said that during May, June, and July 2021, the food and supplies department will provide the holders of AAY and BPL ration cards 1kg sugar at 13.50 per kg per family and 2l mustard oil at 20 per litre per family per month.

