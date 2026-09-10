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Centre to provide funds for heliports in Himachal

Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu also directed authorities to finalise the techno-economic feasibility report for the expansion of Kangra Airport within two months.

Published on: Sep 10, 2026, 07:53:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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The Centre on Wednesday agreed to provide funding for construction of heliports in Himachal Pradesh under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme.

The Centre on Wednesday agreed to provide funding for construction of heliports in Himachal Pradesh under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme.
The Centre on Wednesday agreed to provide funding for construction of heliports in Himachal Pradesh under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme.

Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu also directed authorities to finalise the techno-economic feasibility report for the expansion of Kangra Airport within two months. The assurance came after chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Naidu in New Delhi on Wednesday and held detailed discussions on various issues related to strengthening air connectivity and expanding aviation infrastructure in the state.

Taking up the expansion of Kangra Airport on priority, the CM informed the Union minister that the land acquisition process for the expansion of Kangra Airport has already been completed.

The Union minister directed the authorities to finalise the techno-economic feasibility report for the expansion of Kangra Airport within two months. He also directed officials to appoint a competent consultant for the project and ensure that the report is finalised within the stipulated timeframe, the statement added.

The CM also raised the issue of developing heliports in various parts of the state, considering Himachal Pradesh’s difficult geographical terrain.

He said strengthening the heliport network was essential to providing better air connectivity to remote and inaccessible areas and to ensure quick access during emergencies. He sought central support for the construction of heliports.

Sukhu further urged that, on the lines of Kangra Airport, the security arrangements at Shimla Airport be entrusted to the Himachal Pradesh Police instead of the Central Industrial Security Force.

 
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