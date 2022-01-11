Century on, SGPC republishes book on maharaja of Nabha

AMRITSAR: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has republished a book on erstwhile maharaja of Nabha, Ripudaman Singh, after around a century, considering it relevant even today amid people’s struggle against the government policies.

According to the SGPC office note that proposed the republishing of this historic document during the headship of Jagir Kaur last year, the book entitled “Truth About Nabha: The tale of betrayal with Maharaja Ripudaman Singh by British Empire” is an important document. “It’s been around 100 years since it was published during the Gurdwara Reforms Movement by the SGPC. At present, it should be republished keeping in view of the need of the hour. And it should also be sent to the masses by translating it into Punjabi,” it states.

Not authorised to talk officially, an SGPC official said when the book was proposed to be republished, the farmers’ agitation against three farm laws was at its peak. “As the SGPC was also making its contribution to the agitation, it resolved to take such a decision,” he added.

The 80-page book in English is a historic account of how British rulers betrayed Nabha’s ruler and expelled from the princely state. In 1923, British rulers forced Maharaja Ripudaman Singh to leave Nabha and settle at Dehradun. In 1928, he was formally deposed by the British for sedition and succeeded by his eldest son, Pratap Singh. He was stripped of his rank and titles and exiled to Kodaikanal in the Madras Presidency, where he died in 1942 at the age of 59.

“The booklet is an attempt to lay before all lovers of truth the facts which compelled them (Sikhs) to determine to get the grievous wrong done to Nabha and the Panth redressed by all peaceful and legitimate means,” reads the foreword of the document, earlier published in 1923. It is believed that the book was authored by scholars of the gurdwara body, but their names are not mentioned.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said: “The apex gurdwara body is making efforts to reprint all the history documents which are out of print for many decades and are still relevant to be read by the community. Republishing this book is also a part of these efforts”.

