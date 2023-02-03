CFOSE 2023: E-vehicle steal the show at expo in Ludhiana

A wide range of e-bikes and e-bicycles is at showcase at the three-day long cycle and sports expo that began here on Friday, bringing into focus the growing need of the environment-friendly vehicles.

Director of MSME-DI, Ludhiana Virender Sharma and president of United Cycle & Parts Manufacturers Association D S Chawla inaugurated the 13th edition of expo with ribbon cutting followed by lamp lighting at Government College for Girls.

Companies like cycle manufacturers, cycle parts suppliers, tyre and tube companies, gym, and fitness equipment providers, e-bike manufacturers, and e-rickshaw makers are participating in the expo.

Seeing the upcoming era of electric vehicles, many companies are focusing on e-bikes and e-bicycles in the exhibition. This has made the e-bicycle manufacturers expecting orders from the dealers.

The expo showcases a diverse selection of e-bikes and e-bicycles with varying price points, including Guru ji Bikes’ range of electric bicycles that start at a price of ₹22,000 and go up to ₹35,000. The electric bicycles accelerate from zero to 40 kilometres on a single charge.

Metalco cycles also offer unique e-Bicycles, including the urbano model, as mentioned by its sales executive Sumeet Singh. The Urbano features a ventilated seat, automatic cut brakes, seven-speed gear, multiple-speed derailleur, and aluminium fittings. The bicycles can travel up to 60 kilometres on a single charge and have a price range starting at ₹21,000 to ₹30,000.

Huge electric represented by SK Bikes Pvt. Ltd. Ludhiana, is set to launch three e-bike models displayed at the expo, including the Gallant, Tricky, and Viber.

Caya Bikes Pvt. Ltd. from Dehradun also offers a diverse collection of e-Bicycles, including the unique “Breathe” model. The company claims that this e-Bicycles is both fire and waterproof with an IP65 safety certification. The steel version of the e-Bicycles starts from a price point of ₹25,000 to ₹40,000 for the alloy model.

Habrok Bikes from Ludhiana presents a range of bicycles across several categories including E-Bicycles. The company claims that its E-Bicycles can cover a distance of 55 kilometres using pedal assist on a single charge.

Ralco Tyres senior sales executive Navdeep Singh said, “The need for electric scooters and e-rickshaws has grown, leading to the creation of tyres designed specifically for use in electronic two-wheeled vehicles.”