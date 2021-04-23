CH01-CE series: E-auction of fancy numbers fetches Chandigarh RLA 1.15 crore

Vehicle number “0001” of CH01-CE series fetched the highest bidding price of ₹13.18 lakh at the e-auction of fancy numbers conducted by the local Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA).

It was secured by Hartinder Singh who made the highest bid.

The number “CH01-CE-0009” received the second highest bidding price of ₹5.75 lakh by GHB Abodes. It was followed by “CH01-CE-0002”, which was auctioned for ₹3.31 lakh.

The fancy number “0003” went for ₹2.11 lakh, “0004” for ₹1.58 lakh, “0005” for ₹2.71 lakh, “0006” for ₹1.72 lakh, “0007” for ₹3.85 lakh, “0008” for ₹2.6 lakh and 0010 was auctioned for ₹1.03 lakh.

RLA earned ₹1.15 crore from the auction which took place between April 12 and April 22.

Pradhuman Singh from Registering and Licencing Authority, Chandigarh said, “This is the first time the revenue has crossed ₹1 crore mark in an auction.”

Only those who have purchased vehicles at a Chandigarh address were allowed to participate in the e-auction after submitting the sale letter, Aadhaar card and Chandigarh address proof.

Successful bidders will be required to get their vehicles registered and deposit the bidding amount within one month from the date of auction, failing which a penalty of 10% as well as interest at the rate of 10% on the balance amount will be charged till the date of payment. The result of the auction has been put on the RLA website, and the successful bidders will also be informed through SMS and e-mail.

So far, the highest bid for 0001 came in 2012, when a resident of Sector 44 bought it from CH-01-AP series for ₹26.05 lakh. It was meant for his S-class Mercedes Benz that cost four times the price paid for the fancy number.