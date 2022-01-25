CH01CH series auction in Chandigarh: ‘0001’ goes for 24.4 lakh

Vehicle registration number “CH01-CH-0001” was auctioned for ₹24.4 lakh, the second-highest bid since 2012 when the same number in the CH01-AP series went for ₹26.05 lakh.

The first number in the CH01-CH series, whose reserve price was ₹50,000, was secured by Aman Sharma.

As many as 503 fancy numbers of the series were auctioned between January 22 and 24, fetching the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), ₹2.31 crore.

The second-highest bid in the latest auction was ₹7.3 lakh for “CH01-CH-0101”.

In the previous auction, RLA had earned ₹1.43 crore from the sale of fancy numbers of the CH01-CG series, along with re-auction of leftover numbers of previous series.

The successful bidders are required to get their vehicles registered and deposit the bidding amount within one month from the date of auction, failing which a penalty of 10% as well as interest at the rate of 10% on the balance amount will be levied till the date of payment.

Only owners, who had purchased the vehicles on a Chandigarh address, were allowed to participate in the e-auction.