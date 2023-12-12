Chair to be set up in memory of Gen Zorawar at Jammu University: Sinha

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that history of great personalities like General Zorawar Singh, Brigadier Rajinder Singh and Maqbool Sherwani will be included in school curriculum in Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha unveils a statue of General Zorawar Singh at the University of Jammu on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

He announced to set up a chair in the memory of General Zorawar Singh in the University of Jammu.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Addressing a gathering after unveiling a statue of the general his martyrdom day, Sinha said,“The endeavour will inspire students and researchers to build a strong, prosperous J&K which was dreamt of by General Zorawar Singh.”

Sinha reiterated the resolve of the administration to honour the “valour and sacrifice of immortal heroes of J&K.”

“History of personalities like General Zorawar Singh will be taught to the students in schools of J&K. Their life, courage and conquests are a lesson about patriotism, discipline and self-confidence; and will inspire students to achieve the goal of making India a developed nation,” the L-G said.

He directed the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages to prepare a monograph on the life of the general in Tamil language.