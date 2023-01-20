Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chalk out plan to use straw as animal fodder, Punjab Chief Secy to officials

Published on Jan 20, 2023 08:33 PM IST

Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Friday instructed to prepare a comprehensive plan to find ways and means to use straw as animal fodder to dispose of the paddy straw in a proper manner and to make the farmers aware of it.

The CS asked expert representatives of the three departments and the two universities to form a committee by establishing contact with the progressive dairy farmers at different places in the state. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In a meeting with the officials of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, Cooperation, Agriculture, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary University for Animal Sciences, Ludhiana and Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, the chief Secretary said state government is making in situ and ex situ arrangements for paddy straw management. In the same direction, straw is being used as a substitute for animal fodder.

The CS asked expert representatives of the three departments and the two universities to form a committee by establishing contact with the progressive dairy farmers at different places in the state. He said that feedback should be taken from the livestock keepers who are already using it.

