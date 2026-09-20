Chamba gets its first fleet of electric buses

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday flagged off 10 electric and 10 diesel buses to Chamba district. The first of these electric buses departed from Chamba for Mata Shri Chintpurni Ji. This bus will travel to Mata Shri Chintpurni via Banikhet, Dunera, Sadwan, Nurpur, Dhameta, and Talwara.

Currently, 297 electric buses are plying across the state. (HT Photo for representation)

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Agnihotri said that electric bus operations have commenced in Chamba for the first time, marking a significant day for the district. He said that these electric buses have been specially designed keeping Himachal’s geographical conditions in mind.

“It took considerable time to finalise a bus prototype suitable for the state. The electric buses are already operating successfully in other regions of the state, and drivers are being trained to operate them. Currently, 297 electric buses are plying across the state. These buses are eco-friendly, and the responsibility for their maintenance for up to 12 years lies with the respective company,” he said.

“Mid-sized buses will also be introduced in Chamba in the near future,” he said, adding that the government would soon recruit drivers and conductors for the transport corporation to further strengthen the transport system.

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{{^usCountry}} After flagging off the electric buses, the deputy CM paid obeisance and sought blessings at the Shri Chandrashila Temple located in the Kashmiri Mohalla of Chamba. He inspected the auditorium being constructed by the department of language and culture at a cost of ₹27.41 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After flagging off the electric buses, the deputy CM paid obeisance and sought blessings at the Shri Chandrashila Temple located in the Kashmiri Mohalla of Chamba. He inspected the auditorium being constructed by the department of language and culture at a cost of ₹27.41 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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He said that an adequate budget has been allocated for the project and the construction work is in its final stage and is expected to be completed within the next two months.

Agnihotri also inspected the rest house being constructed by the jal shakti department at Mangla at a cost of approximately ₹2 crore. He said that, in addition to meeting the department’s requirements, this rest house would be useful for tourists and the general public. “It will boost local tourism and provide better facilities to the people of the area,” he added.