Chandigarh industrialists call on Union home ministry over pending issues

A delegation of the Chamber of Chandigarh Industries met the joint secretary (UT), Union home ministry, and handed over a representation on various issues concerning industries in the Union territory.

A delegation of the Chamber of Chandigarh Industries met the joint secretary (UT), Union home ministry and handed over a representation on various issues concerning industries in the Union territory (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The issues include the conversion of plots from leasehold to freehold, misuse of violation notices, and implementation of the MSMED Act, 2006.

In a letter to the UT administrator and senior officers , Surinder Gupta, president of the Chamber of Chandigarh Industries, stated that Ashutosh Agnihotri, joint secretary, Union home ministry, told the delegation that there was no reference to his office from the Chandigarh administration on the issues mentioned in the representation.

Whereas the administration has always been taking the stand that the issues, after recommendation have been sent to the ministry for their approvals, stated Gupta.

In the course of the discussion, it was said that the issues pertain to Chandigarh and the UT administration can take the decision on its own. Further, it was added that issues apparently have merit and should be dealt with favourably.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, a senior UT officer, who wished not to be named said they did not know why the Union home ministry officer was saying so. They had been taking up issues pertaining to the city with the ministry from time to time and even meeting were held at a very senior level, he clarified.

Gupta said their issues were of grave concern to the people of Chandigarh at large and Industrialists in particular and require your immediate attention for redressal.

He said the major three problems faced by industrialists include conversion of plots from leasehold to freehold, misuse of violation notices, and implementation of MSMED Act, 2006.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON