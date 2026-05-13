Panchkula: 11-year-old dies, 4 of family injured as ‘speeding’ SUV crashes into auto

An 11-year-old girl lost her life and four others of her family were severely injured after a “speeding” Scorpio hit her father’s autorickshaw from behind on the road dividing Sectors 4 and 11 in Panchkula on Monday night, officials said.

Two kids under treatment at a Panchkula hospital on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The victim has been identified as Mosami, who along with her two brothers (aged seven and four) and parents, was on her way to her relatives’ residence in Sector 14 when the mishap took place around 12 am. The family hails from Haripur village in Sector 4.

Eyewitnesses said the impact flung the autorickshaw into the air, causing it to flip twice. Mosami sustained critical head injuries.

She was taken to Sector 6 civil hospital and later referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, where she succumbed. Her father Raj Kumar sustained severe facial injuries, police said.

Raj Kumar said he was about to enter the main road from Sector 4 when the black Scorpio hit his three-wheeler. He sought strict and swift action against the accused. The driver fled, abandoning the SUV that bore a Patiala registration number.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} AK Sharma, an eyewitness, said he was on his two-wheeler when the SUV overtook him at a very high speed. “Barely a few metres ahead, it hit the auto, tossing it into the air,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AK Sharma, an eyewitness, said he was on his two-wheeler when the SUV overtook him at a very high speed. “Barely a few metres ahead, it hit the auto, tossing it into the air,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Another eyewitness said the SUV driver stopped nearly 60 metres away but fled without helping the injured despite requests. Others alleged that the Panchkula police emergency response vehicle reached around 20 minutes later while the ambulance arrived after nearly 35 minutes. “By then, the injured family had already been shifted to the hospital in a private taxi,” said another onlooker. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another eyewitness said the SUV driver stopped nearly 60 metres away but fled without helping the injured despite requests. Others alleged that the Panchkula police emergency response vehicle reached around 20 minutes later while the ambulance arrived after nearly 35 minutes. “By then, the injured family had already been shifted to the hospital in a private taxi,” said another onlooker. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Acting on the complaint of Raj Kumar, the Sector 5 police registered an FIR under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (endangering life), 281 ( rash or negligent driving) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts were underway to arrest the accused, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on the complaint of Raj Kumar, the Sector 5 police registered an FIR under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (endangering life), 281 ( rash or negligent driving) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts were underway to arrest the accused, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON