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Panchkula: 11-year-old dies, 4 of family injured as ‘speeding’ SUV crashes into auto

Eyewitnesses say the impact flung the autorickshaw into the air, causing it to flip twice; the victim who sustained critical head injuries was referred to the GMCH, Sector 32, in Chandigarh where she succumbed

Published on: May 13, 2026 07:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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An 11-year-old girl lost her life and four others of her family were severely injured after a “speeding” Scorpio hit her father’s autorickshaw from behind on the road dividing Sectors 4 and 11 in Panchkula on Monday night, officials said.

Two kids under treatment at a Panchkula hospital on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The victim has been identified as Mosami, who along with her two brothers (aged seven and four) and parents, was on her way to her relatives’ residence in Sector 14 when the mishap took place around 12 am. The family hails from Haripur village in Sector 4.

Eyewitnesses said the impact flung the autorickshaw into the air, causing it to flip twice. Mosami sustained critical head injuries.

She was taken to Sector 6 civil hospital and later referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, where she succumbed. Her father Raj Kumar sustained severe facial injuries, police said.

Raj Kumar said he was about to enter the main road from Sector 4 when the black Scorpio hit his three-wheeler. He sought strict and swift action against the accused. The driver fled, abandoning the SUV that bore a Patiala registration number.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: 11-year-old dies, 4 of family injured as ‘speeding’ SUV crashes into auto
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: 11-year-old dies, 4 of family injured as ‘speeding’ SUV crashes into auto
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