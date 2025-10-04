Edit Profile
    Chandigarh: 178th Founder’s Day celebrations begin at Sanawar

    The campus was abuzz as old sanawarians from India and abroad returned to their alma mater to reconnect and celebrate

    Published on: Oct 4, 2025 6:58 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    The Lawrence School, Sanawar, commenced its 178th Founders’ Day celebrations on Friday with a vibrant mix of sportsmanship, tradition and cultural pride.

    Students participating in the Annual Athletics Meet organised during the 178th Founder’s Day celebrations on Friday. (HT Photo)
    The campus was abuzz as old sanawarians from India and abroad returned to their alma mater to reconnect and celebrate. The day began with the Annual Athletics Meet at the historic Barne Field, where current students competed against alumni in spirited contests. Chief guest Zaffarullah Khan, an alumnus from the 1965 batch, lauded the sporting spirit on display and urged students to view such events as stepping stones for their athletic journeys, rooted in discipline and perseverance.

    The four houses-Nilagiri, Vindhya, Shivalik and Himalaya-battled it out for top honours, with winners felicitated by the chief guest alongside headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon.

    Beyond the field, the celebrations also brought together Jubilee Batches from 1955, 1960, 1965, 1970, 1975, 1995 and 2000, who attended a special assembly at the School Chapel before enjoying a cultural concert. Parents engaged in career counselling sessions, adding a practical dimension to the day’s events.

    The festivities will continue through the weekend with a series of cultural programmes and reunions.

