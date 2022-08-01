Chandigarh | 18-year-old youth on bike mowed down by truck

An 18-year-old youth on a bike was mowed down by a truck in a hit-and-run incident near the Sector 38/38 West lightpoint in Chandigarh on Saturday.

As per the police, Vikram alias Vicky of Kharar, Mohali, was riding pillion while his friend Samir alias Sangam of Kharar was driving when a truck, bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number, hit them. While Samir sustained injuries, Vikram who was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, was declared brought dead.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Maloya police station against the unidentified driver. Police said the victim worked as a cook and was returning from a friend’s birthday party.

Scooterist killed in hit and run in P’kula

Panchkula A scooterist died in a hit and run road accident near Chowki village in Panchkula.

Rahul Sharma from Manimajra filed a police complaint stating that his brother-in-law Ajay Kumar, 35, who worked at a dispensary in Shakti Bhawan, Sector 6 Panchkula, was on his way Kot village on July 27 when he was run over by a speeding car.

Sharma was following the victim on his motorcycle and an eyewitness to the mishap.

“When we reached the GT Road near Chowki village, a speeding car hit him and sped away. We took him (Ajay) to the Panchkula civil hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.” Sharma was able to note down the car’s registration number. A case rash driving and death due to negligence was lodged at the Chandimandir police station.