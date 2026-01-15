Chandigarh: 19-year-old PEC student ends life on campus

A 19-year-old BTech student of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday afternoon. According to PEC officials, the student was academically bright. (HT File)

According to students and authorities, the teenager allegedly consumed some poisonous substance and immediately alerted a friend to call an ambulance.

The boy, who lived in a single-person hostel room, was initially rushed to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, from where he was referred to PGIMER. He later succumbed during treatment. His parents were informed and the body was moved to the mortuary for autopsy.

As per senior police officers, the student left behind a suicide note, in which he revealed his struggle with depression and anxiety, while apologising to his parents. Initiating inquest proceedings into the matter, police said it was a matter of investigation how he got hold of the poisonous substance.

According to PEC officials, the student was academically bright. “From the information available to us, he was facing mental health issues and was undergoing treatment at PGIMER. The incident is highly unexpected,” said dean student affairs DR Prajapati.

The institute has two counsellors, one male and one female, with official working hours from 9 am to 5 pm. Authorities, however, said counselling support was available beyond working hours as well. A friend of the student, speaking on condition of anonymity, said along with his treatment at PGIMER, he had helped him book counselling sessions at the college after being aware of his mental health issues.

“He was a calm boy, but he was going through issues, including palpitations, vomiting and panic attacks,” said the friend. Officials added that the counsellor concerned was currently out of town.

The student had joined PEC in September 2025. He did not appear in his end semester examinations held in December despite being on campus. A native of Uttar Pradesh, he had returned early from his hometown after the winter break to appear in re-examinations scheduled in the first week of January.