Chandigarh: 2 held for stealing woman’s purse, withdrawing ₹1.2 lakh from her account
The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested two men for stealing a woman’s purse in Sector 26 and withdrawing ₹1.26 lakh from her bank account.
The accused have been identified as Sandeep (26) and Sachin Bainiwal (24), both natives of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. They work as security guards in Industrial Area and as motorcycle riders for an aggregator company.
One Uma Yadav Singh,a resident of Rewari, Haryana, stated in her police complaint that she had lost her purse at Culture Club in Sector 26 on Monday which contained her ATM card and mobile phone.
Police said that the duo had stolen Yadav’s purse from her car. Using her SIM card, they were able to create a UPI ID and transferred the money into their accounts. Officials privy to the matter said that they were able to get pictures of the accused and arrested them after launching a manhunt.
A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. The accused were arrested on Thursday and presented in court on Friday, from where they were sent to two days in police custody.
A fear-driven move: AAP on Himachal CM’s announcement about freebies
Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia on Friday made a calibrated attack on the saffron party soon after Jai Ram Thakur announced freebies for Himachal people. The AAP leaders described chief minister's announcement of free power on the occasion of 75th Himachal Day as a 'fear-driven move'.
75th Himachal Day: Free power up to 125 units for all, no water bill in villages, says Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced a 50% relaxation in fare in HRTC buses for women, free power to all up to 125 units, and no water bill in rural areas of the poll-bound hill state. Jai Ram was presiding over the 75th state-level Himachal Day function in Chamba . “The rural families will also get free water and financial benefits up to ₹30 crore,” he said.
29 liquor bottles recovered from cars parked at Mohali hospital; 2 arrested
The Mohali police recovered 29 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and four boxes of beer from two cars parked on the premises of Shalby Hospital in Phase-9, Mohali, on Friday morning. The two cars – an Innova and a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga -- are registered in name of the hospital. Two persons, namely Jagdeep Singh and Gursewak Singh, residents of Pawala village of Fatehgarh Sahib, have been arrested under the Excise Act.
Mohali mayor conducts surprise checking of cleaning work
Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu and deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi on Friday conducted surprise inspection of cleaning operations in Phase 7, Sectors 70 and 71; Phase 3B2 and Mataur Village. During the checking, 14 employees were found absent. The mayor warned that strict action will be taken against the those found absent from duty. Sidhu asked the employees of MC's sanitation department to improve hygiene in their respective beats.
Panchkula police book 5 men for assaulting man
Five men have been booked for assaulting a resident of Kharak Mangoli. The accused have been identified as Monu, Vinay, Chotu, Saurav and Deepak. The victim, Amit Bidla, stated that he works at a saloon on Kalka-Panchkula Road and around three years ago, he had an altercation with Monu, who also lives in his village. A case was registered and the matter is pending in the local court.
