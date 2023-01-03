Chandigarh: 2 lives snuffed out in hit-and-run incidents

A 26-year-old Maloya resident was killed after his vehicle was hit by a truck near the Airport light point late on Sunday night. The unidentified truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.

The deceased, Durgesh Kashyap, 26, of Maloya, was travelling with his brother-in-law Bikram at the time.

In his complaint, Bikram, who works as a mason, told the police that the two were headed to Zirakpur in separate vehicles. While Bikram was on a motorcycle, Durgesh was driving a pick-up vehicle. Upon reaching the Airport light point, a truck allegedly hit the latter vehicle and Durgesh sustained injuries in the mishap.

The victim was rushed to the GMCH, Sector 32, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 31 police station. Police have got the registration number of the truck in question and are working on tracing the driver.

7-year-old girl mowed down by speeding canter

Zirakpur: A seven-year-old girl was also mowed down by a speeding canter in Zirakpur on Saturday around 12.40 pm.

The victim was identified as Raj Rani, who resided in a temporary hutment located in a slum area, Zirakpur. She was the youngest among her four siblings.

Her father, Jaswant Sharma (33), who works as a labourer, in his police complaint alleged that the accused, identified as Satt Devan, who also lives in a shanty in Ludhiana, was driving the vehicle rashly.

Police said the victim was returning home from a nearby shop when the canter, which was coming from the Airport road, failed to apply the brakes and crushed her under the vehicle. The victim was rushed to Derabassi civil hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The driver initially had escaped from the spot, abandoning his vehicle, but eventually surrendered before the police.

The accused was arrested and booked under Sections 279 and 304A of the IPC at the Zirakpur police station.