Chandigarh: 20-year-old man gets 20-year RI for sodomising minor

A fast track POCSO court awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment to a Chandigarh man for repeatedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 upon the convict, identified as Amit Kumar, 20, who works as a painter. He has been convicted under Sections 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the boy’s mother, the accused took away her son while he was playing in a ground and sexually assaulted him. The incident took place four times in January 2022. Police were sounded in February when the mother learnt of the crime.

During the trial, though the mother turned hostile, the nine-year-old stood by his statement and identified the perpetrator in the court.

