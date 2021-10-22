Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / {Chandigarh 2020 Road Safety report} Zebra crossing most common offence, speeding saw 250% increase
chandigarh news

{Chandigarh 2020 Road Safety report} Zebra crossing most common offence, speeding saw 250% increase

Over 55,000 challans were issued for zebra crossing violations and 32,497 challans were issued for speeding. In total, 2020 saw 1.77 lakh challans over 2.7 lakh challans issued in 2019
According to the Chandigarh Road Safety Report 2020, Challaning on zebra crossing is usually done through an online fine receipt issued by the cameras in use by the traffic police. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 11:29 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Stopping on the Zebra crossing and speeding were the top two traffic violations that motorists indulged in last year, according to the Road Safety in Chandigarh 2020 Report. Overall, there was a decrease in the number of challans, which can be attributed to lower traffic during the pandemic year.

The report adds that 55,255 challans were issued for zebra crossing violations and 32,497 challans were issued for speeding. In total, 2020 saw 1.77 lakh challans over 2.7 lakh challans issued in 2019. The number of impounded vehicles saw an increase to around 16,870 from the 2019 figure of 15,723. Vehicles impounded for curfew violations added to the load.

Challaning on zebra crossing is usually done through an online fine receipt issued by the cameras in use by the traffic police or people who click pictures of the infraction and send it to the traffic police through the social media.

Data shows that such surveillance has had a positive effect. Twelve pedestrians lost their lives in 11 fatal accidents in 2020, but none of them were on a zebra crossing. There were only three minor incidents with pedestrians on zebra crossing as compared to 31 total incidents including grievous injuries on roads with no pedestrian infrastructure in 2019.

RELATED STORIES

Challans for speeding zoomed from 8,814 in 2019 to 32,497 in 2020. The increase came after the traffic police started issuing Traffic Violation Information Slip (TVIS) challans for speeding using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems.

National Road Safety Council member Kamaljeet Soi said, “There is a perception among people in Chandigarh now that if we break the traffic rules we will get caught. The new camera system being installed at intersections will further bolster this perception.”

Officials claim results are visible. The number of challans issued for some infractions, including jumping red lights, and dangerous driving have greatly reduced over previous years. Challans for drunken driving dipped in 2020 over 2019, as the traffic police weren’t too keen on using breath analysers with the Covid-19 pandemic a grave threat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP