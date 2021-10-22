{Chandigarh 2020 Road Safety report} Zebra crossing most common offence, speeding saw 250% increase

Stopping on the Zebra crossing and speeding were the top two traffic violations that motorists indulged in last year, according to the Road Safety in Chandigarh 2020 Report. Overall, there was a decrease in the number of challans, which can be attributed to lower traffic during the pandemic year.

The report adds that 55,255 challans were issued for zebra crossing violations and 32,497 challans were issued for speeding. In total, 2020 saw 1.77 lakh challans over 2.7 lakh challans issued in 2019. The number of impounded vehicles saw an increase to around 16,870 from the 2019 figure of 15,723. Vehicles impounded for curfew violations added to the load.

Challaning on zebra crossing is usually done through an online fine receipt issued by the cameras in use by the traffic police or people who click pictures of the infraction and send it to the traffic police through the social media.

Data shows that such surveillance has had a positive effect. Twelve pedestrians lost their lives in 11 fatal accidents in 2020, but none of them were on a zebra crossing. There were only three minor incidents with pedestrians on zebra crossing as compared to 31 total incidents including grievous injuries on roads with no pedestrian infrastructure in 2019.

Challans for speeding zoomed from 8,814 in 2019 to 32,497 in 2020. The increase came after the traffic police started issuing Traffic Violation Information Slip (TVIS) challans for speeding using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems.

National Road Safety Council member Kamaljeet Soi said, “There is a perception among people in Chandigarh now that if we break the traffic rules we will get caught. The new camera system being installed at intersections will further bolster this perception.”

Officials claim results are visible. The number of challans issued for some infractions, including jumping red lights, and dangerous driving have greatly reduced over previous years. Challans for drunken driving dipped in 2020 over 2019, as the traffic police weren’t too keen on using breath analysers with the Covid-19 pandemic a grave threat.

