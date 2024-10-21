Chandigarh: 21-year-old man stabbed by group in Sector 29

A 21-year-old man was attacked by a group in Sector 29 on Sunday afternoon. Due to the severity of his injuries, the victim was referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for further treatment. (iStock)

The victim Sahil, who is a resident of Phase 1, Ramdarbar; said the incident occurred around 4 pm when he was returning home.

In his statement to the police, he revealed that he had borrowed a friend’s Honda Activa scooter to travel to Sector 29. As he approached Hathi Park, a group of three to four men blocked his way. Among them were Vikram and Vanshu, whom Sahil recognised, he stated.

Without any warning, the duo pulled out knives and stabbed Sahil on the right side of his abdomen near the ribs, he said. The other two unidentified men also joined the assault, stabbing him while also threatening at knifepoint. Sahil claimed that Vanshu and his friends had previously assaulted him as they had harboured resentment against him owing to personal enmity.

A case was registered under Sections 15(2),118(1),109,126(2),351(2)351(3), 3(5) of the Bharatiya nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation is underway. Police are working to identify and apprehend the suspects, with inquiries being conducted and CCTV footage from the area under review.