Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: 21-year-old man stabbed by group in Sector 29

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 21, 2024 10:21 PM IST

In his statement to the police, victim Sahil revealed that he had borrowed a friend’s Honda Activa scooter to travel to Sector 29. As he approached Hathi Park, a group of three to four men blocked his way

A 21-year-old man was attacked by a group in Sector 29 on Sunday afternoon.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the victim was referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for further treatment. (iStock)
Due to the severity of his injuries, the victim was referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for further treatment. (iStock)

The victim Sahil, who is a resident of Phase 1, Ramdarbar; said the incident occurred around 4 pm when he was returning home.

In his statement to the police, he revealed that he had borrowed a friend’s Honda Activa scooter to travel to Sector 29. As he approached Hathi Park, a group of three to four men blocked his way. Among them were Vikram and Vanshu, whom Sahil recognised, he stated.

Without any warning, the duo pulled out knives and stabbed Sahil on the right side of his abdomen near the ribs, he said. The other two unidentified men also joined the assault, stabbing him while also threatening at knifepoint. Sahil claimed that Vanshu and his friends had previously assaulted him as they had harboured resentment against him owing to personal enmity.

Due to the severity of his injuries, he was referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for further treatment.

A case was registered under Sections 15(2),118(1),109,126(2),351(2)351(3), 3(5) of the Bharatiya nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation is underway. Police are working to identify and apprehend the suspects, with inquiries being conducted and CCTV footage from the area under review.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //