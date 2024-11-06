Chandigarh: 22-year-old woman ends life in Dhanas

A 22-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Dhanas on Tuesday evening after allegedly slitting her throat. The incident came to light around 7.30 pm, when neighbours spotted blood seeping from under the locked door of her room in Dhanas, Chandigarh, and alerted the police. (HT Photo)

Upon arrival, police forced entry into the locked room and found the woman dead with severe injuries to her throat. According to police, preliminary investigations suggest she may have taken her own life, though authorities are keeping all possibilities open.

An investigation is underway, with police gathering statements from neighbours and family members to determine the circumstances leading up to her death.