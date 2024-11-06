Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: 22-year-old woman ends life in Dhanas

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 06, 2024 08:08 AM IST

Upon arrival, police forced entry into the woman’s locked room in Dhanas, Chandigarh, and found her dead with severe injuries to her throat

A 22-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Dhanas on Tuesday evening after allegedly slitting her throat.

The incident came to light around 7.30 pm, when neighbours spotted blood seeping from under the locked door of her room in Dhanas, Chandigarh, and alerted the police. (HT Photo)
The incident came to light around 7.30 pm, when neighbours spotted blood seeping from under the locked door of her room in Dhanas, Chandigarh, and alerted the police. (HT Photo)

The incident came to light around 7.30 pm, when neighbours spotted blood seeping from under her room’s locked door and alerted the police.

Upon arrival, police forced entry into the locked room and found the woman dead with severe injuries to her throat. According to police, preliminary investigations suggest she may have taken her own life, though authorities are keeping all possibilities open.

An investigation is underway, with police gathering statements from neighbours and family members to determine the circumstances leading up to her death.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //