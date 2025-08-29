Chandigarh: 29 in fray for presidential post across 9 city colleges

With just six days to go for the Panjab University (PU) elections, the final list of nominated candidates was displayed across nine city colleges in Chandigarh on Thursday. A total of 111 candidates are now vying for various posts, including 29 presidential hopefuls. Notably, three of these presidential candidates are women from co-ed colleges, set to potentially lead their college councils if elected. Both Jaspreet Kaur and Bhavya Bagaria, have highlighted key issues such as violence, outsider involvement, and the need to encourage more women students to participate in elections. (HT Photo for representation)

In a major shift from previous trends, prominent co-ed colleges such as DAV College, Sector 10; SD College, Sector 32, and Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 46 have female candidates contesting for the top post. The Student Organisation of India (SOI) has put its faith in young women leaders, fielding 18-year-old BA first-year student Bhavya Bagaria for the presidential post in SD College-32 and Seerat for the PU presidency.

In another significant development, two young women candidates are contesting for the presidential post in prominent colleges. The Pal Phalwan Student Organisation (PPSO) in DAV College, has fielded Jaspreet Kaur, a BA 2nd-year student, for the top post. Meanwhile, Komal, a 20-year-old BA 2nd-year student, is fielded by the Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing, Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) at PGGC-46.

In recent years, the presidential post in DAV College has been contested between Hindustan Student Association (HSA) and Students Organisation of India (SOI), while Sanatan Dharam College Student Union (SDCU) and SOI have been the main contenders in SD College, with male candidates leading the charge. The entry of women candidates is likely to shift the power dynamics, creating a more competitive scenario.

Bhavya said, “Fights involving student leaders have created an unsafe environment in our college, deterring girl students from participating in elections despite being in the majority.”

Jaspreet Kaur added, “ In two years of my college, I kept myself away from politics because it is more about party entitlement with no female representation. We want to work on issues affecting ordinary students and establish accountability of elected students.”