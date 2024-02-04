Chandigarh: 3 booked for attacking fellow student

A 16-year-old boy sustained stab injuries after reportedly being attacked by three students outside his school on Friday. In his complaint, the victim told the police that when he came out of his school, three students attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. He is admitted to the GMSH-16. He said that he had an argument with the accused students in school over drinking water, but the matter was sorted out. However, when he came out after an extra class, the trio attacked him. A case under sections 324, 341 and 506 of the IPC was registered against the accused students at the police station, Sarangpur. HTC

A 16-year-old boy sustained stab injuries after reportedly being attacked by three students outside his school on Friday. (Representational image)