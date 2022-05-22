Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh | 3 booked for impersonating candidates in firemen recruitment test

The face of candidates who turned up for the physical test of firemen recruitment exam in Chandigarh did not match with photos on admit card and they refused to cooperate for signature verification
Taking note of the development, Chandigarh municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra asked the officers involved in taking the physical test to be extra vigilant. (HT File)
Published on May 22, 2022 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Three persons were booked after they were caught impersonating candidates during the physical test for firemen posts, conducted at Police Lines, Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Saturday.

The Chandigarh municipal corporation, in its communiqué to the UT police, stated that during verification, it was found that the face of candidates Aman, Vikram Singh, and Anand -- all from Haryana -- did not match the photo available on the admit card issued by Panjab University, Chandigarh. On being asked to sign so that their signature can be matched with the signature on the admit card, they refused.

On being further questioned, the persons gave names that did not match the ones mentioned on the admit cards. The person who appeared as Vikram Singh claimed that his real name was Vijay Kumar, a resident of Kaithal, the person who appeared as Aman claimed that his real name was Vikas and he was a resident of Hisar and the person who appeared as Anand claimed that his real name was Vinit resident of Jhajjar, Haryana.

Taking note of the development, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra asked the officers involved in taking the physical test to be extra vigilant.

“Verification process is on and appropriate action will be taken,” said Palak Goel, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, East).

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 26 police lines against the three accused.

