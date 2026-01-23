Chandigarh: 32-year-old found murdered in Sector 40 park

In a late-evening shocker, a 32-year-old man was found murdered in a park located behind the showrooms in Sector 40-C. Police at the crime scene in Chandigarh on Thursday evening. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The victim was identified as Shanky, a resident of Sector 40. The body was discovered by a passerby who was out for a walk. Initially suspecting that the man may have been asleep or fallen unconscious, the passerby went for closer inspection and found him profusely bleeding from the head. Alarmed, the passerby immediately alerted the police by dialling 112.

An ambulance reached the spot promptly and rushed the injured man to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16) even before the police arrived.

At the hospital, an unidentified patient card was prepared at 7.38 pm, where doctors declared him brought dead. Following intimation from the hospital police post, a team from Sector 39 police station reached the spot.

As per initial findings, the victim had consumed alcohol with his friend prior to the incident. During the drinking session, an argument reportedly broke out between the two while they were in an intoxicated state. In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly attacked the victim with a stone, repeatedly hitting him on the head, resulting in his death.

Lived away from family due to drug addiction

Police also found during preliminary investigations that Shanky was a drug addict. Though his mother lives in Sector 40, he did not stay with her due to his addiction. He reportedly used to sleep in the verandahs of showrooms in the area. Thus, his mother is currently staying with her married daughter in Jhampur. Police said they have informed Shanky’s brother-in-law about the incident. “The accused will be identified and arrested soon,” the police said.

3rd murder in a week

This is the third murder reported in the city in a week. On Tuesday night, a 19-year-old was stabbed to death, allegedly by two minors, in Maloya. On January 16, a 21-year-old youth was chased and stabbed to death in broad daylight near the slip road in Sector 38, Chandigarh, around 3 pm while he was returning from a court hearing.