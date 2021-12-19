Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: 35-year-old woman succumbs to Covid, tricity logs 26 more cases

The woman was admitted as a case of bilateral pneumonitis at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where she breathed her last. The UT had last seen a Covid death on October 5. Of the fresh Covid cases, 17 were reported from Chandigarh, five from Mohali and four from Panchkula.
The tricity’s active case count now stands at 172, of which 85 patients are in Chandigarh, 55 in Mohali and 32 in Panchkula. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Updated on Dec 19, 2021 03:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

A 35-year-old woman from Bapudham Colony became the latest Covid fatality of the tricity, even as 26 new infections surfaced on Saturday.

The woman was admitted as a case of bilateral pneumonitis at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where she breathed her last. The UT had last seen a Covid death on October 5.

Of the fresh cases, 17 were reported from Chandigarh, five from Mohali and four from Panchkula.

For the past 14 days, the tricity has been consistently reporting cases in double digits. The tricity’s active case count now stands at 172, of which 85 patients are in Chandigarh, 55 in Mohali and 32 in Panchkula.

