Chandigarh |3x3 Pro Basketball League season 3 kicks off from March 5

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and International Basketball Federation (FIBA)-backed 3x3 Pro Basketball League (3BL) is returning for the third straight season, starting Saturday. The event will go on till March 21.

As many as 72 men’s players, across 12 teams, and 36 women’s players, across 6 teams, from across India and abroad will be participating.

Top Indian national team stars including former Indian team captains Raspreet Sidhu and Amritpal Singh, ex-NBA G-League player Amjyot Singh Gill, Arjuna awardee Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, Stephy Nixon, ex-NBA G-League draftee Palpreet Singh, Aravind Annadurai, Jagdeep Singh Bains, Akilan Pari and Arvind Arumugam will be seen in action.

Joining them will be 3x3 specialists from across the globe, including Indian-origin 3BL stars Inderbir Singh Gill and Bikramjit Gill.

Up-and-coming India talents Princepal Singh (ex-NBA G-League draftee), Sahaij Sekhon, Arvind Kumar and Sejin Mathew, among others, will be making their professional 3x3 debuts.

“It is an honour for me to be representing my city franchise, and that too playing at home,” said Amjyot Singh Gill of Chandigarh Beasts.

80 driver to participate in 35th SJOBA rally

Chandigarh

The 35th St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) rally on Friday kicked off from Forest Hill Resort with scrutiny and a super spectator stage in place. At this year’s rally, 25 four-wheeler and 55 two-wheeler drivers will take on the testing routes during the SJOBA rally. The open division rally will see drivers from all over the country participate between March 4-6. Vehicles of all participating drivers were scrutinised on the opening day. Rally secretary Gagan Sekhon said the 200 km-long rally is set to be flagged off today from St. John’s School.

Thapar is new chairman of CII Punjab

Chandigarh CII Punjab has announced Amit Thapar, president of Ganga Acrowools Limited, as its new chairman and Dr PJ Singh, managing director, Tynor Orthotics Limited, as its vice-chairman. Outgoing chairman Bhavdeep Sardana handed over the chairmanship to Thapar at a ceremony.

Former PUTA president resigns from PU

Chandigarh Former Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) president Rajesh Gill has resigned from her post as professor in the varsity’s department of sociology. University authorities said no specific reason was provided for the resignation, which had been accepted. Apart from leading PUTA, Gill has also been as a member of the senate and syndicate, and is an accomplished sociologist in the academic circles. After turning 60, she had opted for re-employment.

DPS Mohali to hold spring fest tomorrow

Mohali Delhi Public School, Sector 92, will organise a mini-carnival to usher in spring on the school premises from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Open to all, with free entry, the fest will have bouncing castles, joy rides, magic shows, carnival games and food stalls.

36-year-old arrested for gambling

Chandigarh The crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested Ravi Kumar, 36, of Maloya Colony, for gambling in Sector 34 on Thursday. Police recovered ₹10,600 in cash from his possession. A case under the Gambling Act was registered against Kumar, who was later released on bail.