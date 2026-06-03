...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chandigarh: 4 months after assuming office, mayor Joshi yet to constitute key MC panels

The proposal was moved in accordance with Section 42(3) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, as extended to Chandigarh

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 03:18 AM IST
By Aneesha Sareen Kumar, Chandigarh
Advertisement

It’s been over four months since Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Saurabh Joshi assumed office as the Chandigarh mayor but the municipal corporation (MC) is yet to constitute three statutory committees essential for the functioning of the civic body, despite approval from the general house.

The committees are considered crucial for examining issues in their respective domains and making recommendations to the MC. (HT File)
The committees are considered crucial for examining issues in their respective domains and making recommendations to the MC. (HT File)

During the 358th meeting of the general house held in February – the first meeting after Joshi’s election on January 29 – an agenda for the constitution of the water supply and sewerage disposal committee, roads committee and house tax assessment committee for the year 2026 was placed before the House and subsequently approved.

The proposal was moved in accordance with Section 42(3) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, as extended to Chandigarh.

Despite the passage of the agenda and the lapse of several months since, the three committees have not yet been constituted. The delay has raised questions regarding the functioning of the civic body’s committee system, which plays an important role in matters related to water supply and sewerage management, road infrastructure and house tax assessment.

In 2024, the then AAP mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor also formed the committees, but no meeting was ever convened by him due to a lack of appointed chairpersons. The committees were not constituted during the tenure of former BJP mayors Sarabjit Kaur and Anup Gupta in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Makes recommendations to MC

The committees are considered crucial for examining issues in their respective domains and making recommendations to the MC. According to experts, their non-constitution could affect scrutiny and decision-making on several important municipal matters. The three statutory committees-- road, house tax assessment, and water supply and sewerage disposal, have financial powers of 25 lakh each while sub-committees have financial power of 15 lakh each.

With the MC elections slated for December this year and the model code of conduct expected to be in place by October, Joshi is left with only four months to make amends.

When contacted, the mayor said he did not find time to constitute the committees as he was busy with official engagements.

 
Trending Topics
chandigarh mayormunicipal corporationbharatiya janata party
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh: 4 months after assuming office, mayor Joshi yet to constitute key MC panels
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON