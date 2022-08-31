Chandigarh 4th most dangerous city for cyclists in India

While the UT has left no stone unturned to promote cycling in the city, it is the fourth most dangerous city for cyclists in the country, leaving metropolises such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru in the dust, as per the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB’s) report on accidental deaths and suicides in 2021.

The city reported 17 fatalities in mishaps involving cyclists, earning it the fourth position in a list of 53 ‘mega cities’ with a population of over 10 lakh. It was outstripped by New Delhi, Vadodara (Gujarat), and Kolkata (West Bengal), which reported 41, 32 and 23 cyclist deaths, respectively.

However, the city, with a population of just 10.55 lakh, has reported significantly higher fatalities as compared to densely populated cities such as Mumbai (184.14 lakh people), Hyderabad (77.49 lakh), Bengaluru (84.99 lakh), Chennai (86.96 lakh) and Pune (50.50 lakh) that logged 2, 3, 9, 1, and 2 cyclist deaths, respectively.

Highest cyclists deaths since 2016

The number of fatalities reported is the highest since 2016 when 28 cyclists had lost their lives on city roads. The statistics are concerning given that the city is launching a public bike sharing project in a phased manner. The city’s draft cycling policy also proposes special incentives such as crediting half-a-day leave, commendation certificates and awards for those pedalling to work. Chandigarh Smart City Limited chief executive officer Anindita Mitra said reflective stickers on cycles could help make the two-wheelers visible at night.

While traffic police officials remained unavailable for comment, they have been organising awareness drives asking cyclists to stick to cycle tracks. (HT PHOTO)

Better cycle tracks, more enforcement needed: Experts

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) civil engineering department professor Umesh Sharma, who specialises in traffic management, linked the fatalities to the quality of cycle tracks in the city. He said, “We should try to improve the quality of the tracks in terms of visibility and ease of riding. The cycle tracks should meet Indian Roads Congress (IRC) specifications, and a safe exit should be provided to cyclists at rotary intersections.”

On why Chandigarh reported more fatalities than densely populated cities, Kamaljeet Singh Soi, a member of the National Road Safety Council, blames motorists’ tendency to speed. “Chandigarh has less traffic and good road infrastructure, which is why people speed. We need dedicated cycle lanes rather than earmarking a segment of the main road.”

UT District Road Safety Committee member Harman Sidhu said cyclists should be mindful while driving and uniform enforcement of traffic rules is the need of the hour. “We see cyclists talking on their phones on the roads. There is no rule against this, which puts them at risk. Cyclists also do not wear helmets, which makes them vulnerable,” he said.

While traffic police officials remained unavailable for comment, they have been organising awareness drives asking cyclists to stick to cycle tracks. Cops had also submitted a proposal to penalise cyclists who do not stick to the designated tracks. The proposal is under consideration. The cycle squad of the traffic police also rides these tracks and flags patches where repairs are needed and better visibility is required.

