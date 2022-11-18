Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh | 53-year-old man gets 5-year RI for sexually assaulting minor boy

Chandigarh | 53-year-old man gets 5-year RI for sexually assaulting minor boy

Published on Nov 18, 2022 04:05 AM IST

A fast-track court has sentenced a 53-year-old man to five-year rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy in 2019. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A fast-track court has sentenced a 53-year-old man to five-year rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy in 2019.

The convict has also been ordered to pay a fine of 20,000.

The victim’s mother had told the police that as renovation was underway at their house, she had sent to her two sons – aged 9 and 11 – to the house of their neighbour, with whom the family was on good terms, to sleep on the intervening night of May 4 and 5.

Around 4am, the boy went to his mother and told her that he was unable to sleep. He eventually revealed that the man was sexually assaulting him and asked his mother to bring back his younger brother too.

They lodged a police complaint on May 5 and the man was arrested on May 6.

In the court, the 53-year-old prayed for leniency on account of this being his first offence and cited ailments due to old age, but the court observed, “Sexual assault on minors is a gross and blatant violation of their fundamental, constitutional and human rights. Such kind of sexual assault is not against an individual but a grave crime against the entire society.”

