Chandigarh: 5th round of e-auction, 11 of 17 liquor vends remain unsold

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 15, 2025 09:50 AM IST

On April 21, the Chandigarh excise and taxation department had put up 48 liquor vends, the licences of which were cancelled for non-payment of bank guarantee, for auction; it managed to find bidders for only 20 liquor vends and earned ₹131 crore against the total reserve price of ₹109 crore

Even in the fifth round of e-auction held on Wednesday, the UT excise and taxation department was able to sell only six out of a total of 17 liquor vends. The department earned a revenue of 39.60 crore against the reserve price of 24.32 crore in the auction.

The the Chandigarh excise and taxation department, on Tuesday, blacklisted seven highest bidders who failed to deposit the requisite security money within the prescribed deadlines. (Unsplash)

The highest bid of 10.95 crore was received for the liquor vend located in the Sector 22-C market against the reserve price of 4.13 crore. The second highest bid of 10.50 crore was received for the vend located in the Sector 22 market (opposite bus stand) against the reserve price of 3.26 crore. The third highest bid of 6.21 crore came for the vend located in the Sector 40-C market with a reserve price of 6.03 crore.

In the fourth round of action held on May 8, as many as 10 liquor vends remained unsold. The department managed to auction 11 liquor vends out of 21 units and earned a revenue of 60.76 crore against the reserve price of 47.97 crore.

The department, on Tuesday, blacklisted seven highest bidders who failed to deposit the requisite security money within the prescribed deadlines for various retail sale licencing units auctioned recently through e-tendering.

It was able to auction only seven out of 28 vends during the third round of auction on April 29.

On April 21, the department had put up 48 liquor vends, the licences of which were cancelled for non-payment of bank guarantee, for auction. It managed to find bidders for only 20 liquor vends and earned 131 crore against the total reserve price of 109 crore.

On March 21, the department had allotted 96 liquor vends out of a total of 97 through an e-auction and generated 606 crore. However, it had cancelled the licences of 48 vends and earned 23 crore by forfeiting the earnest money and security deposits of these defaulters.

