Chandigarh: 614 school buses, 653 rickshaws challaned in one year

In a Safe Transportation Policy for Students (STRAPS) meeting on Tuesday, it was noted that as per traffic police data, 614 school buses, 630 auto rickshaws and 23 e-rickshaws were challaned by traffic police in Chandigarh from August 2023 to August 2024, and the State Transport Authority (STA) challaned 268 vehicles for offences, such as not wearing the proper uniform, nameplates, route time table board, over speeding and overloading. During the Safe Transportation Policy for Students (STRAPS) meeting, it was highlighted that the State Transport Authority (STA) challaned 268 vehicles in Chandigarh for offences, such as not wearing the proper uniform, nameplates, route time table board, over speeding and overloading. (HT Photo)

Transport department secretary Vinay Pratap Singh emphasised that drivers should be professionally sound, attendants should wear uniforms properly and every school bus and vehicle ferrying the students should have a fire extinguisher and a first-aid kit. All attendants should be given refresher training to tackle any untoward incident. He also directed the STA and traffic police to keep a check on overcrowded school buses and auto rickshaws from time to time, and all vehicles should have valid documentation.

He asked the STA to compile the data on the mode of transport of children to schools and also directed the authority to share a form with the education department and Independent School Associations, so that vehicle details may be compiled in which school children are being transported. He also asked the association to issue an advisory to parents regarding the safety of children while coming to school.

The meeting was attended by Shipra Bansal, chairperson of Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR), Rupesh Kumar, STA secretary, Pradhuman Singh, joint secretary-cum-director transport, Rajan Jain, deputy district education officer, Niyati Mittal DSP traffic, and representatives from Independent Schools Association, Chandigarh School Buses Operator Welfare Associations and other stakeholders.