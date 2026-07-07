The senior citizen’ home in Sector 15 has already started housing three persons with mental and intellectual disabilities even though the facility is not formally registered for the purpose. The registration certificate is provided only after due inspection by the competent authority to check whether the facility is suitable, whether adequate manpower, accessible and safe infrastructure is there.

Sources revealed that the competent committee hasn’t inspected the small group home building yet for registration under RPwD Act (HT File)

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The registration certificate hasn’t been issued despite the fact that the social welfare department is the one running the small group home and also the competent authority to issue the certificate under RPwD Act. Even in the group home of Sector 31 that started functioning in 2025, the registration certificate for the same was acquired only two weeks back, on June 22, 2026.

In the governing body meeting of UTTHAAN society for group home, Sector 31, held on November 12, 2025 it was decided to create a separate facility for mentally ill (MI) and intellectual disability (ID) persons belonging to economically weaker section (EWS) at upper floor of old age home building in Sector 15 and named it small group home. The facility serves the same purpose as Sector 31group home does, with basic amenities and has 16 seats, eight each for mentally ill and intellectually disabled persons. There are at least 3 MI and ID persons residing in a small group home as last checked by HT from the department. In the fourth round of application, whose deadline has been extended till December 31, three more EWS candidates have applied so far.

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{{^usCountry}} Sources revealed that the competent committee hasn’t inspected the small group home building yet for registration under RPwD Act. There are glaring issues in issuing the registration certificate to the same as it does not have a ramp and grills have not been installed on one side of the upper floor. Unlike Sector 31 group home, there is no separate activity room, staff room in the building. So far, no professional staff has been recruited to run the small group home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sources revealed that the competent committee hasn’t inspected the small group home building yet for registration under RPwD Act. There are glaring issues in issuing the registration certificate to the same as it does not have a ramp and grills have not been installed on one side of the upper floor. Unlike Sector 31 group home, there is no separate activity room, staff room in the building. So far, no professional staff has been recruited to run the small group home. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Bhupinder Kaur Waraich, psychiatrist and a member of governing body of UTTHAAN society of the group home said, “The concept of creating a group home is to have assisted living space with professional trained staff on duty. There needs to be a trained counsellor, psychiatric social workers and nurses. The professional staff is important to assess early signs of lapses in mentally ill persons and to provide timely intervention.” In the Sector 31 facility, a counsellor has been appointed and daily activities like yoga, movement therapy are being organised but in small group homes, no such activities seem to take place.

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Though, both the homes need to be registered under Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 as well. However, UT rules for the Mental Healthcare Act haven’t been finalised yet and in its absence registration under RPwd Act is being done by the social welfare department. Advocate Subhash Chandra Vashishth, director, Centre for Accessibility in Built Environment foundation said, “Via registration under RPwD Act, basic facilities are checked whether the organisation is capable of keeping the persons with special needs or not. The certificate is issued as per state or Central government’s terms and conditions.

Overall, it includes accessibility infrastructure, living space for each individual, qualified manpower, and other facilities. While the RPwD Act includes all disabilities, the Mental Healthcare Act is more sophisticated with stringent laws. With Mental Healthcare rules, regulation of mental health establishments where mentally ill persons are staying will be more regulated with specified norms.” On keeping EWS candidates in separate facilities, Vashishth added “The facility is similar to a hospital where there are general wards and private wards that have more facilities but the healthcare service remains the same. Doctors are going to treat all patients equally irrespective of private or general ward. Likewise, for EWS candidates, the prime services need to remain the same.”

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Director social welfare, Naveen Rattu said “We are in the process of registering a small group home under the RPwD Act. Registration under the Mental Healthcare Act will be done once rules for the same are notified. As far as professional staff is concerned we will take up the matter. In the fourth round of admission, 3 EWS applicants have applied so far.”

On asking whether any inspection of Sector 15 building was conducted to check its suitability for keeping mentally ill and intellectually disabled persons, Rattu did not comment and said will have to check it first.