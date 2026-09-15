Chandigarh: 97 FIRs registered; 133 persons arrested in NDPS cases this year

The UT police have registered 97 cases and arrested 133 people in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act related matters in the city this year. The information comes from the data shared by the UT police for this year up to August 31, even as police have launched a special drive against drugs last week and registered even more cases under this issue.

According to the data, the number is higher than 2024 when 70 FIRs were registered and 102 people were arrested. (HT)

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The revelation comes a day after the governor announced an ultimatum, with the deadline set as September 30, for Chandigarh Police and the administration to eliminate the illicit drug trade. The governor warned that station house officers and field staff would face action if illicit drug sales continued after the deadline.

According to the data, the number is higher than 2024 when 70 FIRs were registered and 102 people were arrested. In 2025, 104 FIRs had been registered and 168 people were arrested for the corresponding period.

The recoveries made for these cases primarily include charas with 7 kg recovered this year till now followed by 3 kg of heroin and 3 kg of crystal meth. Other recoveries include 1 kg ganja, 771 grams of opium, 9 grams of crack and 147 grams of cocaine. Other drug-related recoveries include six country-made pistols, ₹5 lakh in drug money and ₹8 lakh in fake currency.

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{{^usCountry}} In previous years also, charas and heroin remained the most seized drugs but the quantity of crystal meth seized in previous years was lower, around 228 grams in 2024 and 99 grams in 2025. Marijuana seized in previous years however was significantly higher with 37 kg of marijuana (ganja) seized in 2024 and 32 kg seized in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In previous years also, charas and heroin remained the most seized drugs but the quantity of crystal meth seized in previous years was lower, around 228 grams in 2024 and 99 grams in 2025. Marijuana seized in previous years however was significantly higher with 37 kg of marijuana (ganja) seized in 2024 and 32 kg seized in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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9 held on Sunday

Under the police’s special drive, 9 FIRs were registered on Sunday, with 9 persons arrested in drug and arms-related cases. 58 grams of heroin, a spring-operated knife and a hookah were recovered. Further, 26 persons were detained during the drive.

Since the commencement of the special ‘anti-drug drive’ on September 11, a total of 24 FIRs have been registered and 25 accused persons have been arrested in drug and arms related cases. A total of 195 grams of heroin, 15 injections and four spring operated knives have been recovered and 140 persons have been detained during the drive.

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The police also organised an awareness and interaction programme on Monday at Manimajra with members of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA), Market Welfare Association and other local residents of Manimajra.

UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur was present along with deputy superintendent of police (DSP, North East) Ram Gopal. Around 85 residents participated in the programme.

The residents highlighted problems including parking problems, driving of e-rickshaws by underage persons and the misuse of abandoned shops in the area for drug consumption.

Box 1: NDPS cases in the city (till August 31)

2026: 97 FIRs registered 133 persons arrested

2025: 104 FIRs registered, 168 persons arrested

2024: 70 FIRs registered, 102 persons arrested

Box 2: Recoveries made under NDPS this year

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Heroin- 3 kg, Crack- 9 gm, Cocaine - 147 grams, Crystal Meth (ice)- 3 kg, Charas- 7 kg, Ganja- 1 kg, Opium- 771 gm, Loose tablets- 12, Empty cartridges- 5, Country made pistols- 6, Live cartridges- 3, Knife-1, Mobiles-11, Weight machines- 2, Wrist watches- 2, Silver bricks-1, Drug money- ₹5 lakh, Fake currency - 8 lakh