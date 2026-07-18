Chandigarh a model of development for India: Modi

Asserting that Chandigarh is “not just any city” but a development model for India and known for its planned development, better lifestyle, ease of living, excellent healthcare and “maa chandi ka ashirwad”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched projects worth over ₹4,700 crore spanning across healthcare, education, and road infrastructure.

From left: Union rail minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union health minister JP Nadda and Chandigarh Manish Tewari on Friday. (DPR PMO)

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Addressing a gathering of over 8,000 people at Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Modi said the development of the city has always been a priority for the NDA government.

The PM recalled how they brought the Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS) a year-and-a-half ago and chose Chandigarh for its implementation first as it is a model city for the country.

He also recalled how the integrated command and control centre, smart traffic management, smart parking and digital governance have been worked upon in Chandigarh over the years.

“A lot many infrastructure projects are started in Chandigarh which holds a strategic place in the region linking Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and its growth benefits people beyond the Union Territory. The city’s development also serves residents of Jammu and Kashmir by strengthening access to key public services,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The PM, who addressed the enthusiastic crowd for 25 minutes, recalled how when he used to stay in the city, he was a regular visitor to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) as he used to meet his friends and known ones admitted there. He added that it is always a pleasure coming to Chandigarh and meeting old colleagues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PM, who addressed the enthusiastic crowd for 25 minutes, recalled how when he used to stay in the city, he was a regular visitor to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) as he used to meet his friends and known ones admitted there. He added that it is always a pleasure coming to Chandigarh and meeting old colleagues. {{/usCountry}}

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Announcing the expansion of the advanced healthcare facilities at PGIMER, including the Advanced Neurosciences Centre, Advanced Mother and Child Centre, and Critical Care Hospital Block, Modi said it will improve treatment for lakhs of people in the region.

Union health minister JP Nadda, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and Congress MP from Chandigarh Manish Tewari were also present.

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The PM was received by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and other senior functionaries of the BJP and UT administration when his chopper landed at the helipad at Rajendra Park in Sector 1 around 2 pm.

He also inaugurated the Kurukshetra boys hostel & mess at PEC, the hostel block at Government College, Sector 46, and laid the foundation stone of Research Scholars’ Hostel, also at PEC. He also inaugurated 240 police houses in Dhanas, built at a cost of ₹65 crore for the Chandigarh Armed Police personnel.