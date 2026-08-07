Chandigarh: AC compressor blast injures three technicians at Sector 26 institute

Three technicians were injured after an air-conditioner compressor exploded while being repaired at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), Sector 26, on Wednesday evening.

During the repair work, the compressor suddenly exploded. Jashandeep, who was standing closest to the compressor, sustained severe burn injuries. (HT Photo)

The blast triggered panic within the institute as staff rushed to the rooftop after hearing the loud explosion. The injured workers were brought down from the rooftop and taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. Two were discharged after being administered first aid, while the third was referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

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The injured have been identified as Jashandeep, a resident of Kharar, along with Pankaj of Balongi and Krishan of Zirakpur. According to information, the three technicians, employed by a Mohali-based company, Smart Call System Pvt Ltd, had visited the institute to repair an AC unit. After registering at the reception, they proceeded to the rooftop where the compressor was installed.

During the repair work, the compressor suddenly exploded. Jashandeep, who was standing closest to the compressor, sustained severe burn injuries, while Pankaj and Krishan, who were standing behind him, suffered minor burns after being struck by debris and hot particles from the blast.

Institute staff alerted the police control room and emergency services. All three were shifted to GMCH-32, from where Jashandeep was referred to PGIMER for specialised treatment. He sustained 70% burn injuries. According to police, he is out of danger.

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{{^usCountry}} A team from Sector 26 police station visited the hospital and later inspected the mishap site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A team from Sector 26 police station visited the hospital and later inspected the mishap site. {{/usCountry}}

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Preliminary findings indicate that the explosion occurred while the AC compressor was undergoing repairs, officials said. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.