Chandigarh accident: Ambulance driver who left one dead, six injured held

A day after a 37-year-old man was killed and six people were injured after a speeding ambulance hit six vehicles at the busy Piccadilly Chowk in Chandigarh, police on Tuesday managed to arrest the accused driver.

Identified as Ashu Ram, 36, he belongs to Barnala. He will be produced in court on Wednesday.

During preliminary questioning, Ashu reportedly told police that he lost control of the vehicle after a child beggar suddenly stepped in front of it. He also claimed that he was rushing a heart patient and an attendant to the PGIMER and was constantly blowing the siren to clear the road amid traffic. However, after he had fled from the spot leaving the ambulance behind, no one was found inside.

According to witnesses, the private ambulance came from the Zirakpur side in speed and first hit a stationary autorickshaw that was waiting for the green signal around 10am. It then hit another auto and three scooters and brushed past a car in an attempt to flee. One of the scooterists was killed in the mishap.

A case has been registered under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the police station in Sector 34.

Another driver held for smuggling liquor in ambulance

An ambulance driver was caught smuggling liquor after he was involved in an accident in Sector 32 on Monday night. This was second accident involving an ambulance in the city on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Rajan Kumar, 26, of Zirakpur. He was driving an ambulance of the National Highway Authority of India that operates on the Sangrur-Patiala stretch.

According to police, the ambulance was returning after dropping a patient at the PGIMER. On the way, Rajan allegedly bought three boxes of countrymade liquor that he intended to sell at higher prices in Punjab.

As he was heading towards Tribune Chowk, he suddenly lost control of the vehicle, which overturned after hitting an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle. A woman passenger in the auto received minor injuries.

On reaching the spot, police found liquor boxes in the ambulance. Rajan’s medical examination was conducted, but he was not found under the influence of liquor, said an investigating official. A case under the Excise Act was registered, and the driver was released on bail.