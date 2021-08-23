Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh adds 3,000 ‘backlog’ Covid cases to its tally

Dr Amandeep Kang, director, UT health services, told mediapersons that a backlog of 3,000 cases have been added to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal. These 3,000 patients were infected before October, last year and have successfully recovered.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 02:39 AM IST
A health worker collecting a swab sample for Covid-19 testing in Sector 8, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (HT FILE)

A backlog of 3,000 Covid-19 cases from Chandigarh was uploaded on the ICMR portal on Sunday, taking the city’s cumulative count of infections to 65,066. As on Saturday, the total tally of the city stood at 62,062 and only four fresh cases were added on Sunday.

Dr Amandeep Kang, director, UT health services, told mediapersons that a backlog of 3,000 cases have been added to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal. These 3,000 patients were infected before October, last year and have successfully recovered. The fatality count in Chandigarh stands at 812 and no patient from these cases had succumbed to the virus.

She further said that sometimes, the hospitals, where Covid-19 tests are conducted or patients get admitted, do not upload the data on the ICMR portal on time but once the records are rechecked, the patient’s names are added to the infected list.

Dr Kang also said that the central government’s online portal is getting updated till August 24 and more such backlog cases can be added to Chandigarh’s tally.

