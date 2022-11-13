Chandigarh administration allots GMSH new medical shop to chemist debarred by PGIMER

The UT health department has finally allotted the new medical shop at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 to the chemist, who had won the highest bidding in the auction at the monthly rent of ₹17 lakh and was later debarred by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

The M/S Garg Pharmacy was allotted the GMSH-16 shop on October 21 but on November 4, the PGIMER had debarred the firm for participating in new tenders for one year, citing that the firm was asked not to vacate a shop at PGIMER’s Advanced Pediatric Centre till a specific term but still, the firm had vacated the shop on 30 September, this year which showed non-adherence to the agreement.

Following the PGIMER’s notice, the UT health department had issued a show-cause notice to M/s Garg Pharmacy and had sought an explanation from the firm as to why their highest bid should not be rejected and the allotment should not be withdrawn.

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “The firm had submitted the reply to the UT health department and it was examined by the committee. The firm was debarred after the allotment of the shop and bidding and allocation was made as per the terms and the conditions”.

The shop is expected to be operational by November end, the health authorities said.

As per the terms and conditions for running a chemist shop in GMSH-16, a black-listed or debarred firm cannot participate in the tendering process of the chemist shop. Further the bidder is required to submit an affidavit stating that the individual/firm/companies are not debarred or black-listed by any department of union/state government or any autonomous institute and that “no partner or shareholder, directly or indirectly connected with the applicant who has been debarred or blacklisted by any department of union government/state government/autonomous institute.”

Jan Aushadhi starts at GMSH-16

To facilitate people with generic and affordable medicines, the UT health department has started Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH-16) on Saturday. The Jan Aushadhi Kendras provide high-quality generic medicines at comparatively cheaper rates than branded medicines. The UT administration has decided to restart the Jan Aushadhi Kendras at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH-32) in Sector 32 and Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH-16) in Sector 16 in June this year.