Chandigarh administration, MC tussle deepens

The tussle between the Chandigarh administration and the municipal corporation (MC) over policy decisions has intensified, with both sides refusing to budge from their stand on charging double parking fee from four-wheelers registered outside the tricity.

Even the Congress, probably for the first time, came out openly against the UT administration in the MC House meeting on August 29, over repeated intrusion by the administration in every matter.

Interestingly, Congress councillors even brought locks to the House meeting and while handing them to the mayor, asked him to “lock the MC due to a lot of interference from the administration”.

Despite directions from UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit to roll back the decision of charging double parking rates from non-tricity vehicles, the civic body refused to even discuss the agenda in Thursday’s House meeting, and on being questioned verbally by the mayor about their opposition to the decision, no councillor spoke up.

Earlier, the UT administration had issued directions to the civic body to allocate space for installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in its parking lots within 10 days, which means by September 8. A total of 183 charging stations are to be installed in 32 paid parking lots. But in the July House meeting, the mayor rejected the agenda, stating that UT never shared the EV policy with MC before its notification. Even other councillors objected to the agenda of allotting land for EV charging stations.

Congress councillor Gupreet Singh Gabi, who raised the issue of UT interference in the latest House meeting, said, “Every important policy or decision that MC approves is rejected by the UT administration.”

On being contacted, mayor Anup Gupta said, “You can’t say there’s tussle between MC and UT administration. There was only disagreement on EV charging stations and slashing of sewerage cess. As far as parking rates are concerned, I met with the UT administrator today and explained the issue to him.”

On the administration’s part, UT adviser Dharam Pal said, “The administration has never opposed good policies of the municipal corporation as we know that it is an elected body.”

Mayor meets administrator for funds

A day after MC commissioner Anindita Mitra banned fresh tenders for development projects till at least December, as the civic body has ring-fenced ₹282 crore from its funds for city’s waste management on the National Green Tribunal’s order, city mayor Anup Gupta on Thursday met Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit to seek more funds.

“I met the administrator on Thursday and took up the matter of funds required to initiate developmental projects in the city. He assured to resolve the issue at the earliest,” said the mayor, adding that development projects will be not be stopped in the city and MC will get enough funds to manage projects till December.

The mayor, however, did not take up the issue of double parking fee with the administrator. He said he, along with councillors, will meet the administrator soon to take a decision on the matter.

For the financial year 2023-24, Chandigarh MC’s has an allocated budget of ₹ 1,886.30 crore. Chandigarh administration had earmarked a grant-in-aid of ₹555 crore for this financial year and out of this, MC has already received ₹ 310.00 crore up to second quarter.

However, it is not clear as of now if the UT administrator will allocate additional funds for the civic body projects or will pay the third instalment of ₹135 crore, which is scheduled for December, in advance.

Mitra on Wednesday had ordered, “As per orders of NGT to ensure availability of funds to the extent of ₹282 crore, MC has ring-fenced this amount from its funds available under various heads, including funds allocated under capital head. Therefore, in interest of financial prudence, no new tender shall be floated except those of emergent nature, till further orders.”

The order came at a critical stage when the BJP-run Chandigarh MC is bracing for the Lok Sabha polls next year. The decision also comes as a setback to mayor Anup Gupta whose tenure will end in December this year, as the commissioner’s order means that MC will not initiate even the approved development projects till December. These include road carpeting, paver blocks, and renovation or upgrade of community centres and toilets.

It is worth mentioning that MC had approved various projects to the tune of ₹10 crore during the F&CC and House meetings, on August 28 and August 29, respectively. These tenders are also on hold for now.

The major sticking points

Sewerage cess on water

On March 6, mayor Anup Gupta, in the monthly House meeting, approved slashing the sewerage cess on water from 30% to 10% for financial year 2023-24, but the UT administration reduced it only to 25%. The sewerage cess depends on a consumer’s water bill. For perspective, if a consumer’s monthly water bill is ₹2,500, the sewerage cess charged was ₹750 (30% of the bill), which ultimately took up the bill to ₹3,250. MC intended to bring this down to ₹2,750 with 10% cess.

‘Anti-citizen’ policies

On June 23, the mayor launched into a tirade against the UT administration, terming its policies on three key issues – electric vehicle (EV) policy, floor-wise sale of properties and penalties for building violations – as “anti-citizen,” and gave it a month’s ultimatum to make amends. He had even stated that while Mohali and Panchkula were developing rapidly, development in Chandigarh had taken a back seat due to officers’ decisions. “Citizens have the right to suggest changes in policies. I am a citizen first, then a mayor, and I will support citizens on each policy,” he had declared.

Mayor not given due importance

In May, municipal councillors unitedly protested against the UT administration for not giving “due importance” to the mayor during the IAF Heritage Centre inauguration on May 8. The House took strong exception to the mayor being made to stand behind the chairs during a group photograph. They had also slammed UT for not including the mayor in the high-powered committee framing the project proposal for the new integrated waste management plant.

‘Meddling’ in MC affairs

On February 27, the mayor objected to the UT administration’s alleged “meddling” in MC affairs after the UT adviser issued instructions to the civic body on the Smart Parking project before it could be tabled in the House. The mayor had, at the time, said officers cannot run the city, and elected representatives must make decisions on public-centric issues.

Sealing of illegal structure stopped

On February 11, the mayor had prevented the UT administration from sealing illegal structures at Bharat Vikas Parishad, a charitable diagnostic centre in Sector 24, minutes after it was sealed for multiple building violations. While admitting to the violations, the mayor had questioned how the Estate Office could seal the centre when patients were arriving for tests and consultations and alleged that the action was deliberately planned when the UT administrator was out of town.

