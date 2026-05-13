Chandigarh administration bans sale of army, police items without buyer records

In a security-driven move, the district administration has issued prohibitory orders restricting the sale of items associated with armed and security forces without proper documentation of buyers.

Any violation will attract legal action under Section 223 (disobedience of order by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

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The order has been promulgated by district magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The restrictions will come into force from midnight of May 13, 2026, and remain in effect for 60 days, until July 11, 2026.

The administration cited concerns over misuse of uniforms, stickers, logos, and flags of the army, police, and paramilitary forces by anti-social and terrorist elements to impersonate personnel and carry out unlawful activities. The order notes that such misuse poses a serious threat to public safety, property, and overall law and order.

Under the directive, all shopkeepers and sellers in Chandigarh have been barred from selling any item linked to these forces—including uniforms, vehicle stickers, insignia, and flags—without maintaining a proper record of the purchaser along with valid identity proof. The move aims to create a traceable trail of buyers to deter misuse.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the order has been issued as an emergency measure and enforced ex-parte, keeping in mind the current situation of unlawful activities in the city. Any violation will attract legal action under Section 223 (disobedience of order by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other applicable provisions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the order has been issued as an emergency measure and enforced ex-parte, keeping in mind the current situation of unlawful activities in the city. Any violation will attract legal action under Section 223 (disobedience of order by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other applicable provisions. {{/usCountry}}

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