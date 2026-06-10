Chandigarh administration green-lights 111 crore to modernise healthcare, education sector

The project’s appraisal and approval committee, headed by UT Chandigarh chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad, approved three development projects worth over ₹111 crore, with an aim to strengthen public healthcare and education infrastructure in Chandigarh.

The approval also include the construction of an additional block at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 27-C, at a cost of ₹8.4 crore. (HT Photo for representation)

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These include the construction of a 50-bed critical care hospital at the sub-district hospital in Manimajra, an Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) health & wellness centre with an administrative block in Sector 28, and an additional academic block at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 27-C.

The 50-bed critical care hospital will be constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). Financial assistance of ₹16.63 crore has been sanctioned under PM-ABHIM for the project, which aims to strengthen critical healthcare infrastructure and enhance secondary and tertiary healthcare services for residents of Manimajra, Mauli Jagran and the IT Park area. The proposed facility is planned on a 2.88-acre site at sub-district hospital (SDH), Manimajra. The total estimated cost of the project is ₹82 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} The AYUSH health & wellness centre and administrative block will be constructed in Sector 28 at an estimated cost of ₹20.88 crore. The project is expected to improve access to AYUSH healthcare services for residents of Sectors 26, 28, 29 and 30, Bapu Dham Colony and adjoining areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AYUSH health & wellness centre and administrative block will be constructed in Sector 28 at an estimated cost of ₹20.88 crore. The project is expected to improve access to AYUSH healthcare services for residents of Sectors 26, 28, 29 and 30, Bapu Dham Colony and adjoining areas. {{/usCountry}}

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The approval also include the construction of an additional block at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 27-C, at a cost of ₹8.4 crore. The ground+2 floor building will include 15 classrooms with a capacity to accommodate around 400 students and is aimed at addressing the growing demand for educational infrastructure and improving the learning environment.

These projects have been planned to address existing gaps in healthcare and educational infrastructure, improve accessibility of public services and cater to the growing needs of city residents.

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The members of the committee including home secretary, Mandip Singh Brar; finance secretary, Diprava Lakra; secretary engineering, Prerna Puri; chief engineer, CB Ojha; and chief architect, Rajiv Mehta were also present.