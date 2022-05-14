Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh administration hikes dearness allowance to 34%
chandigarh news

Chandigarh administration hikes dearness allowance to 34%

The hike in dearness allowance will be implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2022, as per an administration order
For the Chandigarh employees, pensioners or family pensioners, who are drawing their pay as per the Fifth Punjab Pay Commission, the dearness allowance has been increased from 196% to 203% from January 1, 2022. (REUTERS)
Published on May 14, 2022 02:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In line with the central government’s decision, the UT administration has enhanced the dearness allowance (DA) of UT employees from the existing 31% to 34% of the basic pay.

The hike will be implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2022.

The administration has also enhanced the dearness relief (DR) from 28% to 31% from July 1, 2021, and DA from 31% to 34% from January 1, 2022, for pensioners or family pensioners, as per the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission.

For the employees, pensioners or family pensioners, who are drawing their pay as per the Fifth Punjab Pay Commission, the DA has been increased from 196% to 203% from January 1, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP