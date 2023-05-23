Chandigarh admn holds meeting on heat wave action plan

A meeting on Heat Wave Action Plan (HAP) was held under the chairmanship of advisor to the administrator on Monday with all departments of Chandigarh administration concerned.

(HT File Photo)

Vinay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner-cum-chairman, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) briefed about the action plan to handle the heat wave and role of various departments such as municipal corporation (MC), engineering department, health department, education department, social welfare department, labour department, animal husbandry department, forest department and public relation department.

He further informed that a detailed advisory on heat wave has been circulated to the departments along with Do’s and Don’ts.

Nitin Yadav, home secretary informed that drinking water, adequate stock of ORS and first-aid kits will be made available in all Anganwaris and child care institutes, and training will be imparted for heat wave management to supervisors and Anganwari workers.

Health secretary Yashpal Garg briefed that they have adequate stock of ORS, glucose and medicines. They have issued the heat wave advisory and also sent volunteers to villages to spread awareness regarding the same. All facilities are available in hospitals for treatment of heat stroke.

CB Ojha, chief engineer, informed that repairs and maintenance of electricity distribution system has been carried out to ensure uninterrupted power supply during summer season.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra briefed that electric motors, pumps, water supply lines and valves have been checked, and all defective electrical/mechanical parts have been replaced to ensure regular water supply during summer months.

Giving details, the labour commissioner said factories and construction sites have been directed to not engage labourers during peak hours of the day. Drinking water and sheds will be made available at all workplaces.

Education director informed that all government schools have been closed meanwhile most private schools will be closed for summer holiday in this week and few schools will be closed in the first week of June.

The weather condition will be assessed in next 2-3 days and necessary directions on closure of schools will be issued accordingly.

People can also alert the disaster help line number 1070 and medical helpline number 1075 in case somebody is in distress due to exposure to heat.

