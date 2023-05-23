Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh admn holds meeting on heat wave action plan

Chandigarh admn holds meeting on heat wave action plan

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 23, 2023 01:11 AM IST

People can also alert the disaster help line number 1070 and medical helpline number 1075 in case somebody is in distress due to exposure to heat

A meeting on Heat Wave Action Plan (HAP) was held under the chairmanship of advisor to the administrator on Monday with all departments of Chandigarh administration concerned.

Vinay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner-cum-chairman, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) briefed about the action plan to handle the heat wave and role of various departments. (HT File Photo)
Vinay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner-cum-chairman, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) briefed about the action plan to handle the heat wave and role of various departments. (HT File Photo)

Vinay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner-cum-chairman, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) briefed about the action plan to handle the heat wave and role of various departments such as municipal corporation (MC), engineering department, health department, education department, social welfare department, labour department, animal husbandry department, forest department and public relation department.

He further informed that a detailed advisory on heat wave has been circulated to the departments along with Do’s and Don’ts.

Nitin Yadav, home secretary informed that drinking water, adequate stock of ORS and first-aid kits will be made available in all Anganwaris and child care institutes, and training will be imparted for heat wave management to supervisors and Anganwari workers.

Health secretary Yashpal Garg briefed that they have adequate stock of ORS, glucose and medicines. They have issued the heat wave advisory and also sent volunteers to villages to spread awareness regarding the same. All facilities are available in hospitals for treatment of heat stroke.

CB Ojha, chief engineer, informed that repairs and maintenance of electricity distribution system has been carried out to ensure uninterrupted power supply during summer season.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra briefed that electric motors, pumps, water supply lines and valves have been checked, and all defective electrical/mechanical parts have been replaced to ensure regular water supply during summer months.

Giving details, the labour commissioner said factories and construction sites have been directed to not engage labourers during peak hours of the day. Drinking water and sheds will be made available at all workplaces.

Education director informed that all government schools have been closed meanwhile most private schools will be closed for summer holiday in this week and few schools will be closed in the first week of June.

The weather condition will be assessed in next 2-3 days and necessary directions on closure of schools will be issued accordingly.

People can also alert the disaster help line number 1070 and medical helpline number 1075 in case somebody is in distress due to exposure to heat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chandigarh administration
chandigarh administration
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out