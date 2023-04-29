Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh prisoners’ daily wages hiked

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 29, 2023 04:09 AM IST

Semi-skilled prisoners in Chandigarh prisons who were being paid ₹100 a day will now get ₹140 a day wage while skilled prisoners will now get ₹150 a day instead of ₹110.

Chandigarh administration on Friday revised wages of the prisoners lodged in Model Jail, Chandigarh. As per the order, the un-skilled prisoners will now get 130 A day instead of the current wage of 90.

The wages will be paid in the account of the prisoners that is linked with Aadhar number. “The expenditure on enhanced rates shall be met out from within the sanctioned budget grant of the jail department. The revised wages should only be paid to prisoners who perform the full task imposed upon them,” read the order by the UT administrator.

Topics
chandigarh administration account wages
